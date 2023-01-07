USC QB Malachi Nelson is named finalist for National Gatorade Player of The Year

Five-star QBs Arch Manning (Texas), Jackson Arnold (Oklahoma), and Malachi Nelson (USC) have been announced as finalists for the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year for 2023.

Gatorade already announced earlier that Nelson, the future Trojan QB from Los Alamitos High School, is the 2022-23 Gatorade California Football Player of the Year.

Manning was named the Louisiana Gatorade Football Player of the Year while Arnold was named the winner in Texas. The wins secure them as finalists for the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year.

Nelson’s season was very successful with Los Alamitos (Calif.), completing 67% of his passes for 2,898 yards and 35 touchdowns. He also ran for 153 yards and two more touchdowns.

Arnold led Guyer (Texas) to a 14-1 record, passing for 2,859 yards and 31 touchdowns. He was also a threat on the ground, rushing for 667 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Manning led Isidore Newman (La.) to an 8-3 record in 2022, passing for 2,305 yards and 34 touchdowns while also rushing for 378 yards and four more touchdowns.

Arch Manning, Malachi Nelson, and Jackson Arnold are three of the Finalists for the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year🏆 Read: https://t.co/CfQHrtyYdj pic.twitter.com/ic5e5kEc11 — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) January 6, 2023

Malachi Nelson connects with fellow USC commit Makai Lemon 🤝 Nelson is the No. 1 prospect in the 2023 ESPN 300 rankings ⭐ @SCNext pic.twitter.com/TvHhjmJQUv — ESPN (@espn) August 27, 2022

List

Alex Grinch squandered Brenden Rice's brilliant performance in Cotton Bowl loss to Tulane

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire