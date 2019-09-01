USC QB JT Daniels carted off the field with leg injury

USC quarterback JT Daniels was injured in the first half vs. Fresno State. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

A nightmare scenario may have occurred for USC.

Late in the first half of the Trojans’ season-opener against Fresno State, sophomore quarterback JT Daniels suffered a leg injury that appeared to be serious. With USC facing third down at the Fresno 15-yard line, Daniels felt heat on a blitz up the middle and went down awkwardly.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

(via ESPN)

As he went down, Daniels fumbled and immediately grabbed his right knee. He stayed down on the turf for a few minutes before being helped off the field. He was later carted into the locker room. The severity of the injury has not been divulged.

#USC QB JT Daniels was just carted off the field. He gave a thumbs up to fans: pic.twitter.com/vXS1fOZB5A — Keely Eure (@keelyismyname) September 1, 2019

When Daniels was injured, the Trojans led Fresno State 17-10 just before halftime. And because of the fumble, they could not tack onto the lead with a field goal try. Before the injury, Daniels completed 25-of-34 passes for 214 yards, one touchdown and one interception. It is the first game for USC with new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell calling plays using his preferred Air Raid offense.

With the lack of experience behind him, Daniels is a player the Trojans cannot afford to lose. USC’s backup quarterback is true freshman Kedon Slovis. Slovis beat out Matt Fink and Jack Sears, both of whom have been in the program for several years, for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart.

Daniels was a five-star recruit and became the starter as a true freshman a year ago, the program’s first season with a losing record since 2000.

Story continues

Because the team’s lackluster 2018 campaign, plus previous underwhelming seasons under his watch, Trojans head coach Clay Helton entered 2019 with his job status up in the air. USC already had a tough schedule. If Daniels is sidelined for a significant period of time, things could turn ugly quickly.

More from Yahoo Sports: