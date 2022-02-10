USC QB Caleb Williams wasn’t allowed to consider playing for Alabama

Caleb Williams recently announced that he would be following his former coach at Oklahoma, Lincoln Riley, to USC to play for the Trojans.

Williams was a true freshman in 2021 and managed to steal the spotlight away from struggling former Heisman hopeful, Spencer Rattler.

The talent and poise Williams displayed while at Oklahoma as a true freshman took the nation by storm.

Shortly after the 2021 college football season concluded, Riley left the Sooners for USC. Not too long after that announcement was made, Williams entered the NCAA transfer portal. Once in the portal, many correctly assumed he would be following Riley.

Despite USC being the easy choice for him, there was one school he was not allowed to even consider: Alabama.

Recently, during an appearance on Good Morning America, Williams spoke about why that has always been the case.

“About 10 years ago, my dad actually told me to make a list of schools that I wanted to go to and he said you can’t have Alabama on there,” Williams said. “So, I ended up choosing schools like the West Coast schools out here. First was USC. Dreams do come true. Next, obviously, I had coach Riley and everybody else that came over from Oklahoma here. There’s a certain sense of comfort when you have people like that here who you’ve been around here for at least a year and talked to for more years before that.”

