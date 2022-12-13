USC QB Caleb Williams leads USA TODAY Sports' All-America college football teams

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams, Texas running back Bijan Robinson, Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter and Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. deliver some major star power to the 2022 USA TODAY Sports All-America teams.

The eighth Heisman Trophy winner in program history, Williams was the clear choice as first-team quarterback after delivering 47 combined touchdowns and nearly leading the Trojans to the College Football Playoff.

USC led all teams with three first-team selections: Williams, offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees and defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu. Michigan had two members of the first-team offense in running back Blake Corum and center Olusegun Oluwatimi.

Caleb Williams threw for 4,075 yards and 37 touchdowns this season for USC.

Selecting the second-team quarterback wasn't so easy. While TCU senior Max Duggan finished second to Williams in the Heisman voting, the All-America honors went to Alabama junior Bryce Young, last year's Heisman winner.

With 27 touchdowns and 3,007 passing yards, Young nearly carried the Crimson Tide to the playoff despite playing alongside an inexperienced receiver corps and an underperforming offensive line.

Another position that featured a debate over multiple candidates was running back. Robinson and Michigan's Blake Corum were first-team picks and Alabama-Birmingham's DeWayne McBride and Kansas State's Deuce Vaughn earned second-team accolades, edging out candidates such as Minnesota's Mohamed Ibrahim, Pittsburgh's Israel Abanikanda and Mississippi's Quinshon Judkins.

On defense, the most obvious choices were Carter, Anderson, Cincinnati linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. and Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III.

Among the Power Five, the Big Ten led all conferences with 15 picks, followed by the SEC with 10, the Big 12 with seven and the ACC and Pac-12 with six. The teams included two representatives from Notre Dame and six players from the Group of Five.

Six programs were tied with three picks: USC, Michigan, Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama and Kansas State. In addition to Vaughn, the Wildcats had a first-team defensive lineman in Felix Anudike-Uzomah and a second-team offensive lineman in guard Cooper Beebe.

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QB: Caleb Williams, USC

RB: Blake Corum, Michigan

RB: Bijan Robinson, Texas

WR: Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

WR: Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

TE: Brock Bowers, Georgia

OL: Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan

OL: John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota

OL: Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

OL: O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida

OL: Andrew Vorhees, USC

DEFENSE

DL: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State

DL: Jalen Carter, Georgia

DL: Tuli Tuipulotu, USC

DL: Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

LB: Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

LB: Jack Campbell, Iowa

LB: Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati

CB: Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU

CB: Clark Phillips III, Utah

S: Kamren Kinchens, Miami (Fla.)

S: Chris Smith, Georgia

SPECIALISTS

K: Christopher Dunn, North Carolina State

P: Adam Korsak, Rutgers

RET: Jaylin Lucas, Indiana

ALL-PURPOSE: Will Shipley, Clemson

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

QB: Bryce Young, Alabama

RB: DeWayne McBride, Alabama-Birmingham

RB: Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State

WR: Nathaniel Dell, Houston

WR: Charlie Jones, Purdue

TE: Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

OL: Joe Alt, Notre Dame

OL: Steve Avila, TCU

OL: Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

OL: Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

OL: Jason Kirkland, Washington

DEFENSE

DL: Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh

DL: Jose Ramirez, Eastern Michigan

DL: Jonah Tavai, San Diego State

DL: Jared Verse, Florida State

LB: Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State

LB: Jason Henderson, Old Dominion

LB: Drew Sanders, Arkansas

CB: Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

CB: Devon Weatherspoon, Illinois

S: Sydney Brown, Illinois

S: Jammie Robinson, Florida State

SPECIALISTS

K: Jake Moody, Michigan

P: Tory Taylor, Iowa

RET: Anthony Gould, Oregon State

ALL-PURPOSE: Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

