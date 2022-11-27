USC QB Caleb Williams flagged for offensive pass interference

Trickeration can deliver huge results. It can also backfire.

In the Notre Dame-USC game on Saturday, it provided an oddity.

Already up 7-0, USC coach Lincoln Riley decided to get fancy on a second-and-goal.

It almost blew up on the Trojans as the pass toward Caleb Williams headed more for a Notre Dame defender than the USC QB.

Williams had the presence of mind to try and thwart the interception and wound up being flagged for offensive pass interference on the play.

Creative play call from #USC but it doesn't work. Offensive pass interference on Caleb Williams and the Trojans lose 15 yards pic.twitter.com/xZlWAW7ZkW — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) November 27, 2022

USC settled for a field goal and was up 10-0 after the first quarter.

USC strikes first 💪 pic.twitter.com/hbSvRCMc8Q — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 27, 2022

