USC QB Caleb Williams declares for 2024 NFL Draft

LOS ANGELES - Caleb Williams, the University of Southern California quarterback who won the Heisman Trophy in 2022, intends to enter the 2024 NFL Draft, he announced on Instagram Monday.

RELATED: USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

Williams first fueled speculation and rumors when he opted to skip the Holiday Bowl. The game proved the future is bright for USC as Miller Moss stepped in Williams’ place and led the Trojans to a 42-28 victory over the Louisville Cardinals.

The QB wrote a lengthy statement on Instagram that started with, "Since I was 10, all I ever wanted to do was play football."

He continued to thank his family, friends, and mentors and ended by writing, "I'm excited for the future, and I am officially declaring for the NFL Draft."

The 22-year-old spent a season playing for the Oklahoma Sooners before transferring to USC following the blockbuster addition of head coach, Lincoln Riley. In three college seasons, Williams has thrown more than 10,000 pass yards.

Caleb Williams #13 of the USC Trojans. (Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

The 2023-24 season didn't go as planned as USC finished sixth in the Pac-12 conference. Still, Williams proved exciting to watch and is expected to gain some traction during the three-day draft, with some publications already predicting the Washington D.C. native will be drafted by the Washington Commanders.

SUGGESTED: UCLA, USC departing Pac-12 for Big Ten

Beginning next season, USC, along with UCLA, Oregon and Washington will join the Big 10 Conference.