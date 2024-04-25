USC QB Caleb Williams announces who he wants the Bears to take at No. 9

Once the Chicago Bears select former USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick on Thursday night, they will have no time to enjoy it. The Bears also hold the No. 9 pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft and must immediately turn their attention to either getting Williams help on offense or a playmaker on defense.

On Thursday while speaking to the media, Williams announced who his top choice would be for Chicago with that next pick. Fashanu picked Penn State offensive tackle Olu Fashanu, who Williams played high school football with.

“I’d probably go Olu Fashanu because I know he’d put his life on the line for me,” Williams said.

Caleb Williams wants the #Bears to draft Olu Fashanu at No. 9 👀 “I’d probably go Olu Fashanu because I know he’d put his life on the line for me." Caleb and Olu were teammates together in high school.pic.twitter.com/4HUloJaNTK — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 25, 2024

Williams did concede his next choice would be one of the three big receivers falls to the Bears at No. 9. The most likely candidates would be Washington’s Rome Odunze or LSU’s Malik Nabers. The Bears, however, might have different plans and will go with one of the top defenders in the draft.

