USC pursues Coach Prime and Colorado for top ranking in 2023 portal class

After landing Wyoming transfer Emmanuel Pregnon, USC sits at No. 2 in the 2023 transfer portal class rankings. Who is first? Coach Prime. That’s right: Deion Sanders and Colorado sit at No. 1 in the 247Sports transfer portal class rankings for the current offseason cycle.

You might have noticed just how many players have entered Colorado through the transfer portal. This also means a similarly large exodus is taking place in Boulder. Our friends at Buffaloes Wire have been extremely busy. Be sure to follow their continuing coverage of the many developments taking place at CU football under Deion Sanders.

Back to USC: The Trojans, in this spring portal window, needed a top defensive lineman and a restorative depth piece on their offensive line. They just got both. Bear Alexander is the defensive lineman the Trojans had to have. Emmanuel Pregnon is the offensive lineman Lincoln Riley needed.

We will see if USC can rise to No. 1 in the portal rankings. That point aside, few coaches have been more active in the portal than Lincoln Riley and Deion Sanders. Both men know how to make an arrival — and a splash — at a program in the West.

USC has landed Wyoming offensive line transfer Emmanuel Pregnon, who ranks as the No. 2 overall transfer in the spring window. The Trojans continue to add to the nation's No. 2 transfer class.https://t.co/YKb67JUdrh pic.twitter.com/leHf8jjM4f — 247Sports Transfer Portal (@247SportsPortal) April 26, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire