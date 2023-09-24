USC punished for sloppy performance in US LBM Coaches Poll for Week 4
The USC Trojans did not maintain their No. 5 ranking in the US LBM Coaches Poll for Week 4. The Men of Troy moved down in the rankings after their scratchy and sloppy win over Arizona State.
USC’s performance was bad enough to get voters to notice. Teams ordinarily maintain positions when they win, but USC definitely created a negative impression for a lot of voters.
In the slides below, we will give you the top 10 of the poll.
Here are teams 25 through 11:
25 – Kansas State
24 – Kansas
23 – Florida
22 – Missouri
21 – Oregon State
20 – Ole Miss
19 – Tennessee
18 – Miami
17 – Washington State
16 – Duke
15 – North Carolina
14 – Oklahoma
13 – Notre Dame
12 – LSU
11 – Alabama
Here’s the top 10:
UTAH
The Utes allowed just seven points and beat UCLA without Cam Rising. This is a tough, resourceful team, now 4-0 without its star quarterback.
OREGON
Oregon drilled Colorado and looked very sharp.
WASHINGTON
Michael Penix is playing great football. Washington is scoring big and knocking out opponents early.
PENN STATE
The Nittany Lions pounded Iowa and are 2-0 in Big Ten play.
USC
The Trojans moved from No. 5 to No. 6 after their shaky display against Arizona State.
TEXAS
Texas moved in front of USC due to the Trojans’ wobble in Tempe.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida State is in great playoff position after beating Clemson on the road.
OHIO STATE
Ohio State beat Notre Dame on a touchdown with one second left.
MICHIGAN
Michigan beat Rutgers and remains at No. 2.
GEORGIA
Georgia cruised past UAB and remains in the top spot.