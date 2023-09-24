USC punished for sloppy performance in US LBM Coaches Poll for Week 4

The USC Trojans did not maintain their No. 5 ranking in the US LBM Coaches Poll for Week 4. The Men of Troy moved down in the rankings after their scratchy and sloppy win over Arizona State.

USC’s performance was bad enough to get voters to notice. Teams ordinarily maintain positions when they win, but USC definitely created a negative impression for a lot of voters.

In the slides below, we will give you the top 10 of the poll.

Here are teams 25 through 11:

25 – Kansas State

24 – Kansas

23 – Florida

22 – Missouri

21 – Oregon State

20 – Ole Miss

19 – Tennessee

18 – Miami

17 – Washington State

16 – Duke

15 – North Carolina

14 – Oklahoma

13 – Notre Dame

12 – LSU

11 – Alabama

Here’s the top 10:

UTAH

Sep 23, 2023; Salt Lake City, Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The Utes allowed just seven points and beat UCLA without Cam Rising. This is a tough, resourceful team, now 4-0 without its star quarterback.

OREGON

USA TODAY Sports syndication – The Register Guard

Oregon drilled Colorado and looked very sharp.

WASHINGTON

Sep 23, 2023; Seattle, Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Penix is playing great football. Washington is scoring big and knocking out opponents early.

PENN STATE

Oct 29, 2022; University Park,. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

The Nittany Lions pounded Iowa and are 2-0 in Big Ten play.

USC

Sep 23, 2023; Tempe, Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

The Trojans moved from No. 5 to No. 6 after their shaky display against Arizona State.

TEXAS

USA TODAY Sports syndication – Austin American Statesman

Texas moved in front of USC due to the Trojans’ wobble in Tempe.

FLORIDA STATE

USA TODAY Sports syndication – Tallahassee Democrat

Florida State is in great playoff position after beating Clemson on the road.

OHIO STATE

Nov 7, 2015; Columbus. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State beat Notre Dame on a touchdown with one second left.

MICHIGAN

Apr 1, 2023; Ann Arbor, Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan beat Rutgers and remains at No. 2.

GEORGIA

Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia cruised past UAB and remains in the top spot.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire