USC pulls away from Washington late, wins 7th straight game
USC men's basketball used a late run in the second half to beat Washington xx-xx. Boogie Ellis scored 25 points to pull the Trojans past the Huskies. USC has now won seven straight games.
USC men's basketball used a late run in the second half to beat Washington xx-xx. Boogie Ellis scored 25 points to pull the Trojans past the Huskies. USC has now won seven straight games.
Freshman Kiki Rice had 21 points and seven assists to lead No. 10 UCLA to an 82-74 victory over 17th-ranked Oregon on Friday night.
The Cowboys offensive line made a big shuffle after their center went down with an ankle injury, heading straight to the locker room. | From @CDBurnett7
On the morning of Oct. 30, things looked scary, and it wasn’t just because Halloween was right around the corner.
(Bloomberg) -- Asia’s richest man Gautam Adani said credit metrics at his businesses are improving and a deeper understanding of his rapidly expanding conglomerate would allay any concerns around its borrowings.Most Read from BloombergOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailTrump Tax Returns Show How Write-Offs Shrank What He Owed to IRSGreta Thunberg Trolls Andrew Tate on Twitter After ArrestMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidUS Weighs Sending Brad
More than 60% of the airline's flights were canceled on Dec. 27 and 28, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware.
Xander Bogaerts' addition could make Ha-Seong Kim expendable in San Diego. So, should the Red Sox look to make a deal with the Padres for the 27-year-old shortstop?
Travis Dye talked to the Orange County Register about his one season at #USC. It's clear he loved being a Trojan and playing with this group of teammates.
The Cowboys center had been the offense's snap count leader, but the O-line shuffle that followed his exit played well to close out the win. | From @ToddBrock24f7
It wasn't pretty nor dominant, but it was a victory and most importantly, it was No.12. Check out how Twitter reacted along the way as the Cowboys beat the Titans. | From @ProfessorO_NFL
With Dorian Thompson-Robinson exiting early because of injury in his final UCLA game, the Bruins lose in a heartbreaker to Pittsburgh in the Sun Bowl.
After the Rams made it to the Super Bowl four years ago, they decided to give their starting quarterback a contract that they quickly came to regret. After winning the Super Bowl last year, the same thing may have happened. The glass-half-full Rams would never dare to admit that, in hindsight, they may have given [more]
The Warriors presented Gary Payton II with his NBA championship ring before Friday night's game at Chase Center, with Draymond Green doing the honors.
The Golden State Warriors have been working to find their defensive groove, and Draymond Green leads the charge. Jordan Poole scored 41 points, Klay Thompson made a key 3-pointer with 1:36 left and added 31, and the Warriors held off Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers 118-112 to improve the league’s best home record to 16-2. Green's defense keyed a late 12-0 run after the Warriors trailed by eight with 5 minutes to play, and now the reigning champions have their first four-game winning streak all season.
North Carolina state announcer Gary Hahn has been indefinitely suspended for a comment made during the Duke's Mayo Bowl broadcast
Pitt 37, UCLA 35: Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl what happened, player of the game, and what it all means
The former NFL star is reportedly in violation of state regulations over his partnership with a sportsbook.
Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy revealed on Thursday how and when the 49ers approached him leading up to 2022 NFL Draft.
Davante Adams and Derek Carr are close friends, and the Raiders wide receiver made it pretty clear how he felt about Josh McDaniels' decision to bench the veteran quarterback.
The Warriors blew an 18-point lead, only to rally and beat the Blazers on Friday night for their fourth straight win.
Giants executive Farhan Zaidi said the club expressed concerns to Carlos Correa's representative immediately with the shortstop's physical exam.