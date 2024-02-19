USC prospects at NFL combine are part of a larger Pac-12 story

The NFL announced a list of 321 invitees to their scouting combine that will last from February 26 to March 4. USC Football has several former players at the event: Calen Bullock, Solomon Byrd, Jarrett Kingston, Brenden Rice, Tajh Washington, MarShawn Lloyd, Christian Roland-Wallace, and projected No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams.

There are a lot of storylines to consider in relationship to USC’s combine prospects. Just one angle to take — out of many others — is that the Trojans’ class is part of the Pac-12’s very last football draft class. It’s historic, and not in a way anyone wanted or hoped for. Beyond the sadness at seeing the Pac-12 die, however, there’s an interesting football-specific point to make: Pac-12 football can be seen by some of its detractors as a wide-open conference in which defense isn’t taken seriously. The Pac-12 will naturally be compared to the Big Ten because USC and other schools will be moving to the Big Ten later this year. How will the Pac-12 stack up to the Big Ten at the draft? It’s one of the biggest questions on the board at the late-April event.

321 prospects invited to 2024 NFL Scouting Combinehttps://t.co/IEH22sKi90 pic.twitter.com/jeFeFVB5b6 — NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) February 13, 2024

