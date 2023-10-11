USC prospect scouting report: Matai Tagoa’i

Class of 2025 safety Matai Tagoa’i is a name to remember for the USC Trojans.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound prospect is one of the best defensive backs in the 2025 class. He could be a Trojan commit sooner than later.

Matai Tagoa’i had 73 tackles, including six for a loss, in 10 games as a sophomore. He recorded an interception and nine pass deflections, while also contributing on the offensive side of the ball as well at Faith Lutheran (Nevada).

Tagoa’i’s play has led to nearly 20 scholarship offers including ones from Alabama, USC, Georgia, Auburn, Arizona State, Colorado, Texas and Miami over the past few months.

Tagoa’i took a gameday visit to USC in November of last year and plans on taking another trip to Los Angeles this fall.

Tagoa’i projects as a starting box safety at the next level but is a rangy, ballhawking, centerfield safety too.

He is at his best making plays close to the line of scrimmage, either dropping into shallow coverage zones or firing into the backfield to disrupt running plays.

Tagoa’i is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports, ESPN, Rivals and On3. In the 247Sports composite, Tagoa’i is ranked as the No. 3 player in Nevada, the No. 11 safety in the country, and the No. 151 overall prospect in his class.

Nebraska Football Has Offered Matai Tagoa’i | 2025 | 6-5 | 195 | Consensus 4 ⭐️| Top ⬇️

————

15 S| 15 CA| 125 NATL pic.twitter.com/y7yqr8gxPv — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝟒𝟎𝟐 𝐁𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐲𝐚𝐫𝐝 (@The402Boneyard) October 4, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire