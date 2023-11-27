USC projected to Sun Bowl by numerous outlets

The USC Trojans football team entered the season with College Football Playoff and Pac-12 title hopes. At season’s end, they are 7-5 and look to be on the outside looking in from any significant bowl games.

Caleb Williams likely won’t play as he prepares for the 2024 NFL draft, and the bowl projections for Lincoln Riley’s team vary quite a bit.

The Sun Bowl in El Paso has been one popular outcome for the Trojans. Both College Football News and Brad Crawford of 247Sports pegged them to go there. CFN had Duke as the opponent (who just lost Mike Elko to Texas A&M), and Crawford has Virginia Tech as the opponent. Here’s what Crawford wrote:

“Brent Pry and the Hokies demolished Virginia to reach bowl eligibility in Charlottesville, a step in the right direction for the program. There’s a chance Virginia Tech plays USC in bowl season for the only the second time ever as a result. With Caleb Williams not expecting to suit up in the bowl game for USC, bowl organizers aren’t as anxious to welcome the Trojans to one of the Pac-12’s top-tier matchups.”

The Sun Bowl certainly isn’t what fans or players hoped for after the Cotton Bowl a year ago.

