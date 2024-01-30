USC is projected to land 2025 four-star LB Christian Thatcher
USC needs all the recruiting wins it can get. One Trojan target might be about to chcoose the Men of Troy. Class of 2025 linebacker Christian Thatcher is considered a four-star prospect according to 247Sports and On3. He is the No. 131 player in the 247Sports rankings for the 2025 class. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound outside linebacker from Las Vegas Arbor View High School has seen his recruitment take off over the last several weeks.
Thatcher has many Division I offers, including Arizona, Arizona State, Georgia, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, UCLA, USC, UNLV, Oregon State, Wisconsin and Missouri.
Thatcher totaled 133 tackles and 3 forced fumbles last season for Arbor View. He reminds me a lot of former USC linebacker Tackett Curtis, who recently transferred to Wisconsin.
“I think the most important thing for me and my parents is obviously I have to like the school,” Thatcher said. “Then it’s the relationship that I have with the coaching staff, whether it be, obviously the linebacker coach. I would say relationships are probably there somewhere, somebody that I trust, somebody that really wants me in their program, and feels that I can contribute and be a part of it.”
Thatcher has received a USC crystal ball projection from 247Sports. The Trojans hope that prediction stands up.
