How USC was proactive in pushing for a Pac-12 football season

USC athletic director Mike Bohn speaks during a news conference in November. Bohn says he's proud of USC football players who pushed the conference to hold a season this year. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

With the Big Ten Conference’s return imminent and the Pac-12 still stagnant, USC’s football team penned and published an open letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sept. 15, pleading with him to ease state restrictions and remove one of the last hurdles in their path to playing.

Twelve days had passed since the Pac-12 announced a major breakthrough in testing for the novel coronavirus, and the conference still seemed just as far away from returning to competition. The reality that the Pac-12 was now the last Power Five conference on the sideline “clearly had a big effect” on the players, USC athletic director Mike Bohn said.

“They recognized they were the outlier,” Bohn said.

That realization hit Amon-ra St. Brown as the USC wideout spent a weekend watching other football leagues carry on without the Pac-12. He called USC coach Clay Helton that Sunday and wrangled a handful of team leaders to discuss how they could make their desire to play known. They consulted with administrators, drafted a letter and then brought it to the team for a vote over Zoom, before sending it.

The players simply wanted their voices heard. The timing of their message, just before the Big Ten’s announcement, was deliberate, quarterback Kedon Slovis said.

“After that happened,” Slovis said, “I kind of thought there’s no chance they’re not going to let us play.”

What players couldn’t have understood was that their letter would be the tipping point after weeks of back and forth and subsequent inaction, finally bursting open the bureaucratic floodgates and shifting the burden of responsibility for the Pac-12’s return onto the state of California, where the governor, a former college baseball player, had long positioned himself as an advocate of college athletes' rights.

"As California goes, so too does the Pac-12 Conference,” the players wrote in their letter.

The impact was felt throughout the conference. By the next day, Newsom was on the phone with Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott for the first time. By that night, local health officials in Los Angeles had come to an agreement with USC and UCLA. By the end of the following week, the Pac-12 announced its return for a seven-game schedule, starting Nov. 6.

Bohn didn’t hesitate to connect those dots Thursday, offering effusive praise of his players, who he said “seized the moment.”

“The impact [the letter] had on our return to play is self-evident,” he said. “I’m really proud of them. I’m not sure where we’d be without their leadership.”

In the days leading up to the letter’s arrival at the governor’s office, USC administrators also seized their own leading role behind the scenes, according to two people with direct knowledge of their efforts. While the Pac-12 continued pointing to its testing partnership with Quidel Corp. as “a game-changer” and its member schools waited on next steps, Bohn and his leadership team took a more active role in laying the groundwork for a return, coordinating with state officials, organizing Zoom calls, sharing plans and models with other Pac-12 programs, and prodding the conference to push forward.

Until last week, one person told The Times, top officials at two of the four California schools didn’t know who they were supposed to contact at the governor’s office.

USC had been in regular contact with Lande Ajose, Newsom’s higher education policy advisor, for weeks.

The process leading from Sept. 3, when the Pac-12 first announced its partnership with Quidel, was marked by similar paralysis, prompting some frustration from conference administrators. USC had reached out shortly after the announcement to inform the Pac-12 that relief from state and local health restrictions was necessary before the league could move forward.

It took a week for a meeting to be arranged between the conference, the four California schools and government relations representatives from each. That Zoom meeting eventually led to meetings with schools in Oregon and Washington, where similar hurdles existed.

Eager to re-establish its place as a leader in the Pac-12, USC saw an opportunity to take the reins. Those efforts, especially in prodding officials into action, were felt across the conference, according to a person affiliated with another school who requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the subject.

