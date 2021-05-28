USC prized freshman enters transfer portal

USC’s 2021 recruiting class appeared to get head coach Clay Helton back on track as the Trojans finished ranked in the top-10 nationally by various outlets. A freshman defensive tackle who enrolled early and was expected to see the field often this fall has entered the transfer portal.

Defensive tackle Jay Toia, a four-star prospect from Simi Valley, California (Grace Brethren), was expected to get considerable playing time this fall after senior tackle Brandon Pili suffered an injury this spring that will keep him out of fall action.

Toia was ranked by 247Sports as a top-200 overall player in the 2021 recruiting class, originally committing to USC 30 months before signing his letter of intent.

Notre Dame is set to host USC in a prime-time kick-off on October 23. For more on Toia and everything related to USC football be sure to check out of friends at Trojans Wire.

