USC prevails against Oregon State for back-to-back Pac-12 victories
USC men's basketball defeats Oregon State by a final score of 63-62 on Sunday, Dec. 4 in Los Angeles. The Trojans improve to 6-3 overall and 2-0 in conference, while the Beavers drop to 4-5 overall and 1-1 in Pac-12 play. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.