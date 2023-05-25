USC President Carol Folt names interim administrator, Big Ten transition team

We have finally seen some internal movement within the USC administration and the school’s athletic department after the resignation of previous athletic director Mike Bohn. USC President Carol Folt has made some moves to create multiple transition teams to serve as a bridge to the selection of the school’s permanent athletic director.

On Wednesday evening, Folt released a letter to the athletic department detailing her plans. Dr. Denise Kwok, executive senior associate athletic director, has been named the interim executive administrator of the athletic department.

Meanwhile, a Big Ten transition team has been created by Folt, given that Mike Bohn’s expertise with — and involvement in — the move to the Big Ten is no longer something the Trojans can draw from with Bohn out the door. In order to replace Bohn’s working knowledge of the Big Ten and the vision Bohn had for USC’s move to a new conference, Folt has brought aboard a transition team of consultants: former Cal and Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour, former Duke chief financial officer Mitch Moser, and former Big 12 Commissioner Kevin Weiberg.

These are all heavy hitters with ample high-level experience in college sports administration. You will note that the Barbour-Moser-Weiberg trio has connections to every Power Five conference other than the SEC: Barbour to the Pac-12 and Big Ten, Moser to the ACC, Weiberg to the Big 12.

Here’s part of the letter USC president Carol Folt has sent to the athletic department pic.twitter.com/bH63WOs1I5 — Paolo Uggetti (@PaoloUggetti) May 24, 2023

