USC is predicted to land Texas-based four-star RB Bryan Jackson

USC target Bryan Jackson is the nation’s 394th-ranked overall prospect, according to 247Sports composite rankings. He’s the 48th-ranked athlete in the country and projected to play running back at the next level.

At McKinney (Texas), Bryan Jackson has tallied some impressive numbers in his last two seasons. He rushed for 973 yards and 13 scores on 203 carries in one season, with 1,647 yards and 23 touchdowns in the other.

In addition to USC, Jackson has also received scholarship offers from a handful of schools including Arkansas, Alabama, Texas A&M, Baylor, Tennessee and Texas.

If USC lands the Texas native, he’ll be the second recruit in USC’s 2024 class, joining Oregon tight end Joey Olsen.

Lincoln Riley’s USC coaching staff knows it has to win in Texas. Being able to go into the Lone Star State has value not just for the talent the Trojans can accumulate, but also because establishing an even stronger foothold in the state will get noticed by more and more Texas-based prospects, giving USC more of a chance of establishing a Texas-to-Los Angeles pipeline for its new era in the Big Ten.

Bryan Jackson has received a crystal ball for USC:

RIDICULOUS!!! Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, USC, Notre Dame, Auburn, Baylor, Florida State, Arkansas, Tennessee, Wisconsin, TCU, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Pitt, Old Miss, Utah. pic.twitter.com/cCVwfRVMr9 — Austin High's Own" Rude Wayne (@Dewayne42005783) January 22, 2023

