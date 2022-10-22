USC’s position in Pac-12 championship race just got better — thanks, Oregon!

It’s not as though USC needed Oregon to beat UCLA to have any chance of winning the Pac-12. A victory by UCLA would not have closed the door by any means. There was certainly a roadmap for the Trojans regardless of the outcome of UCLA-Oregon on Saturday afternoon.

However, now that Oregon has defeated UCLA, the outlook for the Trojans is clearer and — on balance — better.

The value of Oregon beating UCLA for USC is that the Trojans do have more paths to the Pac-12 Championship Game. They had paths with a UCLA win, but they have more paths thanks to the Ducks’ victory.

Let’s map out some of the dynamics of the new Pac-12 race:

USC'S MOST DIRECT PATH

The simplest, most direct path for USC to the Pac-12 Championship Game is now this, after Oregon’s win over UCLA:

USC wins out Utah loses once

THE DETAILS

USC winning out would include a win over UCLA. If the Trojans finish 8-1 in the Pac-12, Utah would need to win out to prevent USC from making the Pac-12 title game.

UTAH SCHEDULE

The Utes have road games at Washington State and Oregon. Utah must win both games to finish ahead of USC if the Trojans beat UCLA and win the rest of their Pac-12 games.

OREGON THE ALLY

If Oregon goes 9-0 in the Pac-12 regular season, it will mean the Ducks defeated Utah. USC going 8-1 and Oregon going 9-0 in the conference will put the Trojans against the Ducks in Las Vegas.

OREGON ANGLES

Oregon will be favored in each of its remaining games, but if the Ducks do stumble before the Utah game, that means the loser of Oregon-Utah would have two losses in Pac-12 play. An Oregon upset loss before the Utah game therefore helps USC.

That’s a scenario to watch for. Just don’t bet on it happening.

ARIZONA

If USC can get out of Tucson with a win next weekend, the Trojans come home to Los Angeles for the full month of November. That’s right: They don’t leave L.A. in the final four games of the season. Win in Arizona, stay home for November. Defend Los Angeles. Make the Pac-12 title game.

NOVEMBER 19

If Utah beats Washington State and does not lose another game over the next three weeks, November 19 becomes Judgment Day in the Pac-12.

USC at UCLA

Utah at Oregon

The outcomes of those two games would determine the Pac-12 title game participants.

