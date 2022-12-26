When USC plays Nebraska in the Big Ten, the Huskers will likely carry a lot of hype with them

No, Nebraska isn’t “back” as a college football program until we see the results on the field. Recruiting rankings and other off-field developments are fine as far as it goes, but they don’t indicate real restoration. Hype, buzz, potential — all those things don’t matter if they don’t translate into wins on the gridiron. Let’s be very clear about discussing Nebraska, a future Big Ten opponent for USC. The Huskers have to actually do the work to return to top-tier status.

That’s the work USC did this past season in the process of restoring the program. USC is back. That’s what a program revival looks like. Nebraska is just getting started.

With that having been said, the Huskers do have reason to feel optimistic.

In the early signing period football recruiting rankings posted by our friends at Buckeyes Wire, one Big Ten West Division program ranks higher than all others: Nebraska.

The Huskers are No. 5 in the conference, behind four teams from the Big Ten East: Michigan State (No. 4), Michigan (3), Penn State (2), and Ohio State (1).

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule is pouncing on the transfer portal, specifically former Florida Gators, as noted by Gators Wire.

For a program going through a coaching change, these developments on the recruiting trail and in the portal have to be highly encouraging. It stood to reason that Nebraska would have a hard time in this offseason cycle because of the coaching change and because of the mess Scott Frost left behind. That has not been the case thus far.

If Matt Rhule can continue to exceed early expectations off the field, he might be able to exceed them on the field. It’s early, but Nebraska fans are definitely excited by what they’re seeing.

List

Pat Narduzzi went after USC and Lincoln Riley; now he's going after Utah on NIL

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire