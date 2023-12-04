USC players transferring to other schools becomes a different story in the Big Ten

Former four star safety Xamarion Gordon has announced that he plans to enter the transfer portal when it opens on December 4.

“First and foremost, I would like to thank god for blessing me and letting my gift take me this far,” Gordon wrote in a posted note. “I also want to thank my mom and the support of my family; I wouldn’t be who I am today without them. I also want to give a huge thank you to the university- I have made amazing connections and memories that will last a lifetime.

“With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal with two years of eligibility left.

“Thank y’all, Deuce out.”

In 2021, Gordon played in three games, taking a redshirt. In 2022, he had nine total tackles (eight solo, one assisted) and an interception for an 11-win Trojans squad. No stats are listed for this season as the Trojans went 7-5 in the regular season.

Texas A&M, Kansas, Notre Dame, Oregon, LSU, Utah, Oregon State and Cal are teams that could land Gordon and they all offered him out of high school. Because of USC’s move to the Big Ten, it’s not a huge blow if Gordon transfers to Utah, Oregon State, or Cal. It would have been a big blow if Gordon had transferred to those schools a year ago, since they would have been USC’s competitors in the Pac-12. Next year, none of those schools will be in USC’s conference.

Only Oregon is a school on Gordon’s list which will directly compete with USC in 2024. This is how realignment is affecting the transfer market and the stakes involved for USC.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire