What USC players are saying about Colorado heading into Saturday’s matchup

The Colorado Buffaloes host the USC Trojans in a highly-anticipated matchup at Folsom Field on Saturday. The last time the Buffs played in Boulder was against Colorado State in a stunning double-overtime victory.

This time, the Buffs will have their hands full with the undefeated Trojans and Caleb Williams, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner.

The Trojans aren’t like the other teams to face Deion Sanders and Colorado, and they have not given them any bulletin board material whatsoever ahead of this matchup.

Heading into Saturday, here are a few notable quotes from USC players about Colorado, and it’s nothing but respect:

Shedeur Sanders has stepped right in and become a star for the Buffs, despite a rough game against the Oregon Ducks. USC defensive coordinator Alex Grinch raved about Sanders (h/t R.J. Abeytia of 247Sports):

“He’s really impressive, and the film speaks for itself,” Grinch said of Sanders. “I’m sure that they’re frustrated with missed opportunities last weekend, but in totality, which is what you look at cut-ups, everything else you can see an explosive offense and a quarterback close to an 80-percent completion [rate]. That obviously raises eyebrows. The ability to extend plays and still throw the ball downfield is alarming as you watch it.”

Trojans defensive player Jamil Muhammad spoke highly of Sanders and even compared him to Caleb Williams (h/t Abeytia):

“He’s electric. Shedeur is a wonderful quarterback, He has wonderful ability. He has wonderful decision-making skills. It’s going to be exciting going up against him and their offense, and I’m excited for it… Their arm talent is pretty big. Both of them have good arms. I don’t think they have similar arm talent but they both have good arm talent.”

