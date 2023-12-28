Advertisement

USC players love playing for Miller Moss, and Lincoln Riley can make this offense work

Matt Wadleigh
·4 min read
1

Everyone knew that Miller Moss was a loyal USC Trojan, and that the quarterback sacrificed a lot to stay with the program when many others would have left town. Moss stayed when Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy and came back for the 2023 season. Moss wanted to be a USC Trojan. This was what he wanted.

Coaches noticed. Teammates noticed.

What you saw in the 2023 Holiday Bowl was a product of two primary realities: First, USC players love playing for Miller Moss. They will go to battle for him and will rally around him. This is his team, his offense, now.

Second, Lincoln Riley’s offense was great before Caleb Williams came along. Riley is the quarterback whisperer for a reason. He helped Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, and Jalen Hurts before Caleb came along. After Caleb, there’s Miller Moss. Riley gave him a plan and a scheme which enabled Moss to thrive.

Look at some of the plays from Moss’s highlight reel in the Holiday Bowl, and notice some of the comments from analysts about this win over Louisville:

HIGHLIGHT REEL

ON FIRE

SHARP THROW

THE PERFECT STORY

MOSS IS BOSS

DESIGNED FOR EVERYONE, NOT JUST CALEB

BIG STRIKE

IN FORM

OWNERSHIP

COMPARISONS

NO THEY'RE NOT

RESOURCEFUL

LEINART IS IMPRESSED

MAKING IT WORK

FLAMETHROWER

COMPLETE GAME

LOADING UP

CALLBACK

SOARING

BELIEF IS POWERFUL

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire