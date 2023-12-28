USC players love playing for Miller Moss, and Lincoln Riley can make this offense work

Everyone knew that Miller Moss was a loyal USC Trojan, and that the quarterback sacrificed a lot to stay with the program when many others would have left town. Moss stayed when Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy and came back for the 2023 season. Moss wanted to be a USC Trojan. This was what he wanted.

Coaches noticed. Teammates noticed.

What you saw in the 2023 Holiday Bowl was a product of two primary realities: First, USC players love playing for Miller Moss. They will go to battle for him and will rally around him. This is his team, his offense, now.

Second, Lincoln Riley’s offense was great before Caleb Williams came along. Riley is the quarterback whisperer for a reason. He helped Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, and Jalen Hurts before Caleb came along. After Caleb, there’s Miller Moss. Riley gave him a plan and a scheme which enabled Moss to thrive.

Look at some of the plays from Moss’s highlight reel in the Holiday Bowl, and notice some of the comments from analysts about this win over Louisville:

HIGHLIGHT REEL

Miller Moss just tossed TD #6 of the night but I care more about this throw on 3rd and 10 the play before pic.twitter.com/bMvO1y0eLy — Liam (@Blutman27) December 28, 2023

ON FIRE

Miller Moss with his SIXTH TD PASS of the night 😱 (via @CFBONFOX)pic.twitter.com/NeN0mLdVWR — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 28, 2023

SHARP THROW

#USC QB1 MILLER MOSS to TAHJ WASHINGTON for Another TOUCHDOWN❕✌🏼🔥 Trojans lead Louisville 14-7 with 6:01 left in the 1st half 🏈 🎥 @On3USC @millermoss7 #FightOn pic.twitter.com/NhkVS5Ppmr — Scott Schrader (@Scott_Schrader) December 28, 2023

THE PERFECT STORY

The beauty of college football…you just never know. In a year where the reigning Heisman winner returned, who would’ve thought the best QB’d game for the 2023 USC Trojans would be authored by Miller Moss? It’s a life lesson – good things come to those who wait. @LAFBNetwork — Jamal Madni (@LAFBjamz) December 28, 2023

MOSS IS BOSS

Is Miller Moss HIM? Or will Lincoln Riley think this is Linsanity and keep trying to get Will Howard? pic.twitter.com/owCodn9p1y — George Wrighster III (@georgewrighster) December 28, 2023

DESIGNED FOR EVERYONE, NOT JUST CALEB

1. Backup USC QB Miller Moss is 20 of 28 for 303 yard with five TDs and an INT. 2. Lincoln Riley is the system — not the QB(s). 3. Lincoln Riley :: Bill Walsh 4. Pro Raid :: West Coast Offense pic.twitter.com/3xAXxIyp8a — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) December 28, 2023

BIG STRIKE

IN FORM

congrats to Miller Moss on being the 2024 Heisman favorite pic.twitter.com/uyFxq2VIXb — Liam (@Blutman27) December 28, 2023

OWNERSHIP

This is Miller Moss’ team. He ain’t giving it back. — Chris Treviño (@ChrisNTrevino) December 28, 2023

COMPARISONS

Dare I say it, that looked a little Caleb Williams-ish for Miller Moss. The stat line does too. Moss has FOUR passing TD’s in the first half including this gem of a play. https://t.co/O6MGteNhlS — Jack Smith 🎙 (@jacksmithpxp) December 28, 2023

NO THEY'RE NOT

Bears fans are slamming the table for Miller Moss 6th touchdown throw of the evening pic.twitter.com/YhxqQglZtK — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 28, 2023

RESOURCEFUL

Miller Moss is going off 🤯 Took a page from Caleb Williams book with a side arm TD pass! Thats a tough throw! That’s three for Miller time! pic.twitter.com/f8PVen6nA9 — Trojan Football (@TrojanFBx) December 28, 2023

LEINART IS IMPRESSED

Miller Moss! — Matt Leinart (@MattLeinartQB) December 28, 2023

MAKING IT WORK

Are we sure Caleb Williams isn't the next Baker Mayfield or Kyler Murray and NOT Patrick Mahomes? Lincoln Riley QBs seem to have a ton of success in his system. Miller Moss just threw 6 Touchdowns in his first game. https://t.co/6OXQk511gG — Sanjit T. (@Sanjit__T) December 28, 2023

FLAMETHROWER

Damn. 6 TDs by Miller Moss in the @DIRECTV_HB. What a game. pic.twitter.com/bXjKdTJb5n — sdsportsfan169 (@1sdsportsfan169) December 28, 2023

COMPLETE GAME

Miller Moss' six TDs leads USC to Holiday Bowl win over No. 15 Louisville 💪 Highlights ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/ZJsNREJgV9 — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) December 28, 2023

LOADING UP

Miller Moss out here. 4 Tds 1st half 💪🏼 — Matt Leinart (@MattLeinartQB) December 28, 2023

CALLBACK

Miller Moss’ performance is giving me major Kedon Slovis first start vibes. #USC — Antonio Morales (@AntonioCMorales) December 28, 2023

SOARING

6️⃣ Passing Touchdowns!! Miller Moss to Duce Robinson! Moss is 1 shy of USCs single game passing record of 7 TDs which was last thrown by Cody Kessler! Wow!! 🎥: @On3USC pic.twitter.com/L89V8WqLUq — Trojan Football (@TrojanFBx) December 28, 2023

BELIEF IS POWERFUL

You should be impressed by what Miller Moss did tonight, but you should not be surprised.

Also don't think he's not a big part of the spirit with which this team played tonight. This locker room believes. — R.J. Abeytia (@RJ_Abeytia) December 28, 2023

