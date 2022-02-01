'✌✌✌': USC players, coaches and fans react to Caleb Williams signing

Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams outruns Iowa State linebacker Gerry Vaughn for a touchdown on Nov. 20 in Norman, Okla. Williams announced Tuesday he is transferring to USC. (Alonzo Adams / Associated Press)

The "fight on" emoji appears quite often on the Twitter feeds of USC teams, athletes, coaches and fans.

Sometimes the symbol stands alone, ✌, with the sender of the tweet confident that anyone who matters will be able to interpret the meaning behind the two fingers in a V shape.

That apparently wasn't quite the case Jan. 15, when one such post on USC football's official Twitter feed led fans to assume that Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams was about to become a Trojan.

It didn't happen. Not that day anyway.

So 17 days later, when Williams finally did announce that he was joining his former coach, Lincoln Riley, at USC, the Trojans athletic department was very clear with its ✌ tweet.

The ✌️ you’ve been waiting for. pic.twitter.com/rgIi2sN6VW — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) February 1, 2022

Williams simply tweeted the symbol and #FightOn hashtag to go with a video announcing his decision.

There were "fight on" emojis aplenty across Trojan nation after the long-awaited announcement from the quarterback who became an overnight star after stepping in for struggling Oklahoma starter Spencer Rattler last October.

✌️ — USC Football (@USC_FB) February 1, 2022

✌️ — Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) February 1, 2022

Please join me in welcoming another amazing new Trojan to the team!✌️#FightOn https://t.co/zMWbvRRUvJ — Carol Folt (@PresidentFolt) February 1, 2022

✌🏾 — Mario Williams (@MarioWill00) February 1, 2022

Former USC Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart tweeted to Williams: "There’s been a long history of great Qb’s to wear the Cardinal and Gold. Can’t wait for you to establish your legacy! Welcome to @USC_FB."

Another former USC great, Rodney Peete, tweeted: "Fight On Baby!!!! Welcome to the FAMILY!!! Everyone is on Notice...We Are SC!"

Dez Bryant, a former star receiver for Oklahoma State and the Dallas Cowboys tweeted, "Looking forward to watching you dominate!"

Williams responded: "Appreciate it dez! Can’t wait to dominate with this team!"

