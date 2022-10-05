USC placed behind UCLA in USA TODAY Sports re-rank of FBS teams

Although Caleb Williams and No. 6 (USA TODAY Coaches Poll ranking) USC never trailed against Arizona State, the Trojans also couldn’t pull away during a fairly average first half. “Average” is measured by the Trojans’ newly ambitious standards under coach Lincoln Riley.

Williams and the Trojans found their edge in the second half, and they used it to slice straight through the Sun Devils on the way to another big win 42-25 at home.

That result, along with UCLA’s win over Washington, led to a shuffle in some new rankings this week.

USC dropped one spot to No. 10 in the re-ranking of FBS teams done by Paul Myerberg of USA TODAY Sports.

UCLA is No. 9, one spot ahead of the Trojans.

Senior quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson led UCLA (5-0 overall, 2-0 Pac-12) to its first signature win of the season, 40-32 in the Rose Bowl over previously No.15 Washington.

USC has a big chance against Washington State and Utah to impress pollsters and voters in the next few weeks.

