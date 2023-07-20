USC picked to win Pac-12 football championship in 2023 preseason media poll

This comes as no shock at all: The USC Trojans are the preseason pick to win the Pac-12 football championship. The Pac-12 preseason media poll was released one day before Pac-12 media day in Las Vegas. USC is the leader of the pack.

It’s true that USC’s defense, particularly its defensive line, is being met with a lot of doubts before the start of the season. Not one USC defensive lineman was named to the preseason All-Pac-12 first or second team.

There are 22 slots for All-Pac-12 defense (if you confine the discussion to the first and second teams). USC got just three of those 22 slots, one on the first team and two on the second team. Safety Calen Bullock is the first-teamer, while linebackers Mason Cobb and Eric Gentry are the second-teamers.

None of this includes the bigger discussions about USC’s defensive depth and the quality of coaching Alex Grinch will need to provide.

Yet, in spite of all the questions USC faces on defense, the Trojans were picked to finish first in the Pac-12 in the regular season.

Let’s look at the full order of finish in the 2023 Pac-12 football preseason media poll, including the point totals for each team:

STANFORD, 54 POINTS

Sep 6, 2019; Tempe, AZ, USA; Sacramento State Hornets head coach Troy Taylor against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The cavalry is coming with a highly-ranked 2024 recruiting class, but 2023 will be a rough ride for first-year coach Troy Taylor.

COLORADO, 98 POINTS

Apr 22, 2023; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first half of the spring game at Folsom Filed. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado could be special in a few years, but the total roster makeover points to chaos for this season, especially September.

ARIZONA STATE, 122 POINTS

Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham calls out to players during practice with the Ducks on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

Kenny Dillingham is recruiting up a storm in Tempe, but Year 1 — much like Stanford — figures to be a hard slog for the Sun Devils.

CALIFORNIA, 132 POINTS

Nov 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; California Golden Bears head coach Justin Wilcox (left) and Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley shake hands after a game at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Where will Cal find enough offense? That is always the question under Justin Wilcox.

ARIZONA, 176 POINTS

Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats coach Jedd Fisch speaks during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Fisch continues to lose players to USC in the transfer portal, such as Kyon Barrs, Dorian Singer, and Christian Roland-Wallace, but he’s recruiting well and is clearly building depth in Tucson (at least when measured against Kevin Sumlin). It’s a low bar, but it’s better than before.

WASHINGTON STATE, 186 POINTS

Oct 27, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars head coach Jake Dickert celebrates a touchdown against the Utah Utes in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive line remains the biggest concern for Dickert, especially since Jarrett Kingston left for USC. The Cougars have to find solutions up front.

UCLA, 248 POINTS

Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Chip Kelly speaks during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

UCLA is not one of the top five contenders, but if Dante Moore — the freshman QB — can thrive early in the season, that could change.

OREGON STATE, 309 POINTS

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 01: DJ Uiagalelei #5 of the Clemson Tigers throws a pass against the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the second quarter of the game at Memorial Stadium on October 01, 2022 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

All eyes are on D.J. Uiagalelei. If the Clemson transfer plays well above expectations, OSU could make the Pac-12 title game. If he continues to struggle, the Beavers won’t have the passing game they need to contend in this conference.

OREGON, 344 POINTS -- 1 FIRST-PLACE VOTE

The Ducks’ defense imploded against Oregon State last November, costing them a shot at USC in the Pac-12 title game. Dan Lanning has to make fixes there. His offense, with Bo Nix returning, should be very good.

UTAH, 359 POINTS -- 6 FIRST-PLACE VOTES

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) throws against the Southern California Trojans during the first half of the PAC-12 Football Championship at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The back-to-back Pac-12 champions lose some depth, but they’re good at developing players. A key question will focus on Cam Rising’s rehab progress and timetable after the injuries he suffered last season.

WASHINGTON, 367 POINTS -- 4 FIRST-PLACE VOTES

Nov 12, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) throws a pass during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Utah had more first-place votes, so Washington’s second spot here is due to having far more second-place votes with the Utes collecting third- and fourth-place votes in the poll. Michael Penix is back as the Huskies try to rise to the top of the league. Keep in mind that if Washington had beaten Arizona State last year, the Huskies would have been in the Pac-12 title game.

USC, 413 POINTS -- 25 FIRST-PLACE VOTES

Dec 10, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams (right) poses for photos with his head coach Lincoln Riley during a press conference in the Astor Ballroom at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York, NY, after winning the 2022 Heisman Trophy. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

USC is extremely unlikely to lose six of the nine Pac-12 games it will play this season. Those games are against Stanford, Arizona State, Colorado, Arizona, Cal, and UCLA.

It really is this simple: If USC goes 2-1 against the three Pac-12 contenders on the schedule — Utah, Washington, and Oregon — it will play in Las Vegas on December 1.

Remember: All of the Pac-12’s top four contenders (USC, Washington, Utah, Oregon) play each other. If USC goes 2-1 in that three-game sequence, the two teams it defeats will play other games in the quartet. Unless Oregon State or UCLA shock everyone and get into the mix, a 2-1 mark in those three high-end games should determine who goes to Vegas and who stays home.

