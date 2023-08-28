The USC pessimist’s case against Alex Grinch after season opener

In our USC football report card from Sunday, we wrote the following about Alex Grinch:

“Why not an ‘F’ for Grinch? Here’s why: This game was in many ways treated like a preseason game. Coaches played a lot of players, which did not lend itself to maximum continuity. Coaches wanted to evaluate a lot of guys on film and give them information for the coming weeks of practice.

“This was and is a good decision. Coaches should play more players in games they will easily win. USC doesn’t have to have defined starters for at least a few more weeks. The Trojans can probably rotate a lot of bodies and not lose games until mid-October. There will be a lot more to say about this, but the need to look at a lot of players is why Grinch didn’t fully flunk.”

We can understand why the USC coaching staff experimented against San Jose State, but it might not have gone about that process the right way. If there’s a skeptical case to make against Alex Grinch, we’re going to spell it out so that you can consider it. We present this thought process not to suggest it is the correct one, only to put it before a USC audience and stimulate questions which are likely to last throughout the season.

Let’s go deeper into the details:

COMPLICATED DEFENSE

So unnecessarily aggressive 3rd and 22 … an exotic pressure with a QB spy that runs himself out of the play USC’s defense would be so much better if they just let the front four go to work pic.twitter.com/OKIRz8zNjm — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) August 27, 2023

END-OF-HALF, MUST-PASS SITUATION

AERIAL VIEW

A CLEAR LACK OF CLARITY

You can see from the above videos and photos what the problem was (and is) for Alex Grinch in the San Jose State game: He used complicated looks.

On 3rd and 22, or at the end of a half, the main focus is to not give up a big downfield play. Allowing 15 yards in either of the above situations is an acceptable, reasonable outcome which doesn’t do significant damage. USC should welcome giving up a short pass in a long-yardage or end-of-half situation. This means putting seven or eight guys back and having the safeties play center field. With seven back, receivers aren’t going to get behind a corner or linebacker the way San Jose State did. This is pretty basic, and it leads us into the heart of the skeptic’s argument against Grinch.

TEACHING INVOLVES A PROCESS

Yes, USC coaches wanted to evaluate a lot of players in this game. The coaches wanted to get a lot of different looks on film so that they could weigh certain roles and responsiblities for all the players on the roster. We get it, and moreover, it makes sense on a broader level. It’s good the coaches rotated so many players and thereby gave those players a chance to learn from live in-game moments. That will help the growth process.

However, even if we accept the idea that players needed to be tested so that they could learn how to perform better, there was a better way to do this than what the coaches came up with.

Very simply: Good teaching starts with simplicity and then moves toward clarity. In no rational world does it make sense to start with complexity and then move toward simplicity. When that happens in coaching, it’s an admission that players were given too much information at the beginning, instead of being slowly brought along. Teaching has to start with basic concepts. Once understood, those basic concepts can evolve into bigger, more nuanced ideas. The progression doesn’t make sense, and that’s the heart of a skeptical view of Grinch. This simply wasn’t the right approach, even if the overall motivation (get players experience and test them) was fundamentally correct.

USING TIME WISELY

The USC coaching staff might have felt that it has time to develop players, given how soft the first six games of the schedule are. Narrowly, that’s true.

However: If we accept the idea that an overly complicated scheme confused players and created breakdowns against San Jose State, and that the staff must revert to a simpler, more scaled-down approach against Nevada (Sept. 2) and Stanford (Sept. 9), has the coaching staff bought more time for its defense, or was this game against San Jose State a waste, an occasion in which USC essentially lost a game week and had to start over?

Yes, USC probably doesn’t need to make significant improvements on defense until Notre Dame (October 14) if we are strictly talking about winning or losing games. USC’s defense can be bad through October 7, and it probably won’t matter. That’s why the staff might have thought it could experiment and use complexity against San Jose State. However, the staff might not have considered how important it was — and is — for simplicity to grow into clarity so that players could steadily evolve in their football education instead of having to take a step back this week. Losing one week might not be catastrophic or decisive, but it certainly isn’t a net plus, either.

ADVANCED EDUCATION IS FOR GEORGIA

It stands to reason that at a program which has established an elite national championship standard on defense, it’s a lot more reasonable to teach concepts at a high level. Players have demonstrated they can absorb information, process it, and execute the plan on Saturdays.

USC isn’t nearly as advanced in its ability to process defensive concepts. One could say USC isn’t advanced at all. Why would Alex Grinch try to include so much complexity in the equation this early in the season, instead of developing a steady, slowly escalating build?

This could be intentional, but even if it is intentional, it just doesn’t come across as the right sequencing for USC. At any rate, we’ll see if Alex Grinch can make up ground in the coming weeks.

