USC pauses workouts

Southern California has paused the workouts of its football and men’s water polo teams until at least Monday after a combined eight positive COVID-19 tests in the programs.

The school claims it determined through contact tracing that all eight athletes contracted the virus off campus. The athletes have been isolated.

USC will conduct another round of COVID-19 testing for both programs this week.

During the school’s previous five weeks of testing, the football, men’s water polo, women’s soccer, women’s volleyball and men’s and women’s basketball programs had returned just one combined positive test.

