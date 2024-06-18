How will USC, Pac-12 teams’ style of play work out in the Big Ten?

USC football is preparing for its big move to the Big Ten with Washington, Oregon and UCLA. One of the really interesting questions surrounding USC’s move to the Big Ten is something which includes but also transcends USC itself. How will the arrival of all four West Coast teams (Pac-12 exiles) influence the playing style in the Big Ten football world? Will the Pac-12 schools rub off on the old guard of the Big Ten, or will the Big Ten’s style of play change the Western schools and reshape them in the image of a Midwestern football school?

We talked about this on our recent USC YouTube show with Mark Rogers and special guest T.J. Ronin, a Michigan expert, at The Voice of College Football. Follow the USC and Michigan channels at The Voice of College Football for more on these two schools as they prepare for their Sept. 21 game in Ann Arbor, one of the highlights of the upcoming college football season.

The discussion of style of play in the Big Ten is at 18:40 in the video below:

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Check out more NFL draft coverage with the USA TODAY Sports NFL Draft Hub.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire