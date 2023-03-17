USC’s overachieving season ends in first round of NCAA Tournament

USC’s men’s basketball team has lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season. That’s no fun. No one likes being bounced early and being unable to continue the ride for at least one more game. USC won’t have a chance to play its way into the Sweet 16 on Sunday. Michigan State stopped the Trojans cold on Friday in Columbus, Ohio.

This loss will certainly sting for Boogie Ellis and Drew Peterson as their USC careers come to a close. Not being able to perform at one’s very best when the bright lights are shining truly hurts. Yet, if you look at the bigger picture, Boogie and Drew and the rest of this team overachieved to get here in the first place. Let’s unpack that point while reviewing Friday’s game:

BOOGIE ELLIS GETS LOCKED DOWN BY TOM IZZO'S MICHIGAN STATE DEFENSE

You could see that Tom Izzo wasn’t going to let Boogie roam freely. He sent waves of bodies at Boogie all game and forced him to make the pass to an open teammate, who needed to hit shots. Late in the first half, when USC erased an 11-point deficit, you saw Reese Dixon-Waters and Josh Morgan score off assist passes from Ellis and also Drew Peterson. That didn’t happen nearly as often in the second half.

USC'S BENCH OBVIOUSLY NOT GOOD ENOUGH

Kijani Wright made a few good plays, and Reese Dixon-Waters scored seven points when USC made its big push late in the first half, and that was it. The Trojans simply didn’t have the options or the bodies needed to keep pace with Michigan State, which ran the floor better in transition and got some easy buckets. That mattered a lot. USC’s limitations were exposed, as you might expect when going up against Tom Izzo in March.

NO IWUCHUKWU HURTS

Vince Iwuchukwu could not play. That simply hammered USC. Imagine an alternate universe in which Vince the Prince plays 30 minutes of high-level defense and rebounding every night. USC would have been a lot better this season. It shows how Andy Enfield got this roster to overachieve. Having a healthy Iwuchukwu will dramatically raise USC’s ceiling next season, and we’ll have more to say about that in the coming days.

MICHIGAN STATE LAYUPS AND DUNKS

This is where and how Iwuchukwu’s absence really showed up. Not having an elite rim protector who runs the floor and is an explosive leaper was a deficit USC couldn’t compensate for.

DREW PETERSON NOT QUICK ENOUGH

Drew Peterson relies on being able to shoot fadeaway jumpers over the top of a smaller man, but Michigan State got into his chest and made it hard for him to operate. This is where Peterson’s comparative lack of quickness on the dribble limited what he was able to do. This was a game in which spot-up 3-pointers and shots off the catch needed to be more a part of Peterson’s game. On the few occasions when he got those kinds of looks, he couldn’t hit. His stellar USC career came to an end in Ohio.

TOM IZZO VS PAC-12 COACHES

Tom Izzo runs crisp offensive sets, and he knew how to adjust the minutes for his bigs, who he said were tired late in the first half when USC erased an 11-point deficit. Izzo’s precision and adjustments took advantage of USC’s weaknesses. Credit to a March master for getting the job done.

TRE WHITE WILL LEARN FROM THIS

White received his NCAA Tournament baptism by fire. He was 0 for 3 from the field, a freshman for whom the moment was too big. There’s no shame in that. What matters is growing from the experience and being ready to shine next season. White had a terrific freshman year, and he has so much he can build on.

JOSH MORGAN BECOMES MORE OF A FACTOR

Josh Morgan had one of his better scoring games of the season. When Michigan State sent bodies at Boogie Ellis and Drew Peterson, Morgan was ready to catch and finish. Morgan didn’t really put all the pieces together this season, but he has one more year of eligibility and should be able to take a few more forward strides next season. He could be an important part of a very, very good team.

KIJANI WRIGHT

Wright didn’t play a ton of minutes in this game, but made a few good passes and got a blocked shot as well. His late-season growth is an exciting development for USC. With a lot of offseason work, he could blossom next season. The Trojans have so many players who, if they get noticeably better next season, could create one of USC’s best teams ever. We’ll have more to say about this.

ANDY ENFIELD DID REALLY WELL THIS SEASON

Not having a healthy Vince Iwuchukwu was — as you could plainly see — a huge limitation this USC team had to fight through. Getting to the NCAA Tournament this season, given that huge hole on the roster, is a magnificent accomplishment for Enfield and USC.

Next season — and we’re going to talk about this in the coming days — the expectations will be much higher. USC could have a very special team.

