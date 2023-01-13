USC outlasts Colorado for 4th Pac-12 victory

USC men's basketball defeats Colorado by a final score of 68-61 on Thursday, Jan. 12 in Los Angeles. The Trojans improve to 12-5 overall and 4-2 in conference, while the Buffs fall to 11-7 overall and 3-4 in Pac-12 play. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.