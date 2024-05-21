USC, other football programs will need IT and computer experts in 2024

The 2024 college football season will be fascinating for a lot of reasons. Conference realignment will be a huge story. So will the 12-team College Football Playoff. USC will be in the Big Ten. Oklahoma will be in the SEC alongside Texas. The Big 12 will look very different. Another huge new component of the 2024 college football year will be the use of direct coach-to-player communication via helmet. One player on each team can receive helmet communication on the field.

Coaches and schools are realizing that their IT experts and computer specialists are going to play an important role in college football games this season, as Football Scoop reported in the process of talking with football operations staffers across the country:

“We’re hiring an IT consultant to travel with the team, a university IT person to travel with us,” he said. “Somebody with more knowledge about fiberoptics and copper in the stadium.”

Football Scoop gathered more quotes from other football operations staffers:

“I’m going to be heavily reliant on my video guy to translate (issues), to put it in English,” he said. “We want to try to get ahead of as many problems as possible before Game 1 arrives, when a tablet goes down or headset doesn’t work.”

Having fluid access to technology, with minimal buffering and delays, could prove crucial in a new world where helmet communication and also tablets on the sideline (for watching game video) will be allowed in college football. The 2024 season could be an even wilder ride than any of us currently realize.

