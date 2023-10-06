Are USC, Oregon and Washington all better than Texas?

Just how good is Texas? Many are asking that question heading into the Longhorns’ big game against Oklahoma on Saturday.

If you’re unsure of how good Texas is, you’re also unsure of how well Texas would match up against USC, Oregon and Washington.

Are the three Pac-12 heavyweights better than Texas? We asked our Pac-12 football experts for answers.

Zachary Neel of Ducks Wire wants to wait for the Texas-Oklahoma game. He told us, “The Texas defense is for real, though I understand the Longhorns haven’t played man great QBs thus far. Can I wait a week and see how the Red River Rivalry plays out before I answer?”

Sure, Zac! A lot of people want to wait a week on this one.

Don Smalley of Ducks Wire said this:

“To be honest, I haven’t seen enough of Texas to make a determination. All three Pac-12 teams would definitely play with the Longhorns and have a chance at winning, especially if the game was in Seattle, Eugene or Los Angeles. I wouldn’t trust Sark in a big spot either. Hopefully we’ll find out in a bowl game or in the College Football Playoff.”

Our view:

Yes. Texas’s win over Alabama doesn’t look that great a few weeks later. The Longhorns played a mediocre first half against Kansas last week. They do not look like a top-10 team. The Pac-12’s best would beat the Longhorns on a neutral field.

