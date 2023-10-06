Are USC, Oregon and Washington all better than defending champion Georgia?

Georgia is a good team. We don’t know if Georgia — in 2023 — is a great team. Georgia is definitely worse than it was last year, but is that decline in quality enough to put the Bulldogs below the Pac-12’s top teams?

We asked our Pac-12 football experts if USC, Oregon, and Washington are better than Georgia.

Zachary Neel of Ducks Wire said this:

“What an insane question. What an insane reality we live in where I’m inclined to say … yes? Georgia’s offense does not scare me in the slightest this year, and while their defense is good, I don’t think it’s good enough to slow down any of the QBs in the Pac-12 trio. Who would have seen this coming before the season. Great question.”

Don Smalley of Ducks Wire had a different response:

“Georgia is still undefeated and until they have a loss, you can’t say anyone is better. Plus they have Brock Bowers and that kid is a game-changer. But I think if Oregon played them now, it wouldn’t be a blowout like it was last season. All three Pac-12 teams would challenge the Bulldogs, but until I see them lose, I can’t believe any other team is better.”

Our view:

Yes. Georgia allowed Auburn quarterback Peyton Thorne to run for big plays, even though Thorne is a terrible downfield passer. The Dawgs look extremely mortal, and that’s in spite of going against weak passing games. Imagine UGA having to go from defending Spencer Rattler and Peyton Thorne to facing Bo Nix, Michael Penix, and Caleb Williams. The Dawgs look like a significantly worse team in 2023 compared to their 2022 iteration. Even USC would beat Georgia right now if the two teams met on a neutral field. (In Athens? Maybe not.)

