USC, Oregon, Utah, Washington have plenty to discuss in the transfer portal

The transfer portal continues to be a very busy place in the Pac-12. Oregon getting former USC Trojan Gary Bryant in the portal is merely the latest instance of a Pac-12 player changing programs. The particularly important detail to note, however, is that Bryant went from one contender to another. If he transferred to Berkeley or Colorado, this wouldn’t be nearly as big a story.

“Bryant could end up being a valuable addition to Oregon’s offense. Following Oregon’s 2023 spring game, WR seems to be a position that could stand to benefit from some added depth. While the top three or four Ducks wideouts look strong going into next season, there are question marks below them on the depth chart.

“On 3rd downs last year, one of Bo Nix’s favorite targets was Chase Cota. Cota was targeted frequently largely because of his ability to find soft spots in opposing defenses’ pass coverage. Looking to 2023, Bryant could play a similar role.”

Bryant to Oregon is one of several notable occurrences in which a player went from one Pac-12 contender to another over the past two years. Let’s look at some other examples (and we’re not going to include every last player; some are more important than others).

TRAVIS DYE

Nov 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Travis Dye (26) is knocked out of bounds by California Golden Bears cornerback Tyson McWilliams (11) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Travis Dye going from Oregon to USC was a hugely important development for the Trojans and the Pac-12 in 2022.

RALEN GOFORTH

Sep 24, 2022; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; USC Trojans defensive back Max Williams (4) celebrates with linebacker Ralen Goforth (10) after making an interception against the Oregon State Beavers in the closing minute at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

Goforth has transferred from USC to Washington, where he will try to help the Huskies win the Pac-12. Washington and Goforth visit the L.A. Coliseum on November 4 in a huge game this year.

TERRELL BYNUM

Nov 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Terrell Bynum (0) runs the ball against California Golden Bears cornerback Isaiah Young (41) during the first quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Imagine what Washington’s receiver room would have looked like in 2022 if Bynum had not transferred to USC.

BRITON ALLEN

Aug 31, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs wide receiver Derrion Grim (7) is tackled by Southern California Trojans safety Briton Allen (25) and safety Brandon Perdue (27) in the second half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. USC defeated Fresno State 31-23. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Allen has transferred to Utah.

CARSON TABARACCI

#USC tight end room for 2023: 6-foot-6, 225-pound Duce Robinson*

6-foot-5, 250-pound Jude Wolfe

6-foot-4, 245-pound Lake McRee

6-foot-4, 235-pound Kade Eldrige*

6-foot-2, 225-pound Carson Tabaracci *True freshman — Chris Treviño (@ChrisNTrevino) March 31, 2023

Tabaracci transferred from Utah to USC.

JACOBE COVINGTON

Jan 2, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; USC Trojans defensive back Jacobe Covington (14) in action during the game between the USC Trojans and the Tulane Green Wave in the 2023 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Covington transferred from Washington to USC.

GARY BRYANT

Nov 6, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Evan Fields (4) breaks up a pass intended for USC Trojans wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. (1) in the first half at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Bryant in Eugene will be worth watching this season.

SAM TAIMANI

With Oregon landing UW starting DT Sam Taimani, the Ducks will now have three of the five highest-graded Pac-12 interior defensive linemen from the 2021 season on its roster in 2022. 1. Popo Aumavae SR

2. Brandon Dorlus JR

5. Sam Taimani JR — Matt Prehm (@MattPrehm) January 6, 2022

Taimani transferred from Washington to Oregon a year ago.

