USC at Oregon: Predictions, picks, odds for final Pac-12 game between Ducks and Trojans

In its last season before major realignment, Pac-12 football's provided thrills throughout this fall. Five Pac-12 teams are ranked in the top 25 this week with two other teams (UCLA, USC) just outside the ranking.

One of the top programs this season, the No. 6-ranked Oregon Ducks (8-1, 5-1 Pac-12), hosts USC (7-3, 5-2) and defending Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams this week in Eugene.

The Ducks' last-minute loss to Washington remains the only blemish on their 2023 resume. Oregon's won in resounding fashion ever since that Week 7 loss in Seattle, dispatching Washington State 38-24, No. 14 Utah 35-6, and Cal 63-19.

Heisman Trophy contender Bo Nix overcame just his second interception of the season to score six total touchdowns (four passing, one rushing) last week in the win over Cal.

“I thought we did great — 63 points is hard to do in a conference game,” Nix said after the win. “They stopped us a few times but I thought we responded really well to what is obviously the worst way to start a game. It happens sometimes. You just respond and go on to the next play.”

Oregon boasts the best scoring offense in the FBS and the no. 2 offense by yards this season. This week, the Ducks face a reeling USC Trojans squad with a high-powered offense of its own.

The Trojans jumped out to a 6-0 record over the first month and a half of the season. But Notre Dame dominated the Trojans en route to 48-20 win that changed the trajectory of USC's season.

USC's lost two of the three games, including a last-second loss to Utah and a 52-42 drubbing at home last week against Washington. The Trojans fired defensive coordinator Alex Grinch after that loss.

“We didn’t play very well tonight,” USC coach Lincoln Riley said after the Washington loss. “Some of our worst ball was on some of the biggest plays of the game... I think our guys are frustrated that we’ve been so, so close and we haven’t played good enough to be able to separate.”

The Trojans' lone victory in the last month came in a tight 50-49 comeback win over Cal. If not for that, things may be looking more dour in Los Angeles.

USC faces a tough task on the road in Week 11. The Ducks are one of the most complete teams in the country with a top 12-scoring offense and defense. They're looking to secure a potential rematch with Washington in the Pac-12 title game. The Trojans are looking to stop the free fall.

USC at Oregon predictions roundup

Sporting News: Oregon -14.5

Caleb Tillman writes, "Games against teams like USC will be a common opponent, and if Oregon has a win by 20-plus (vs. USC) ... compared to Washington's 10-point win (against USC), that could add to Oregon's resume. Oregon knows this, so they will be looking to blow USC out and prove they are one of the best teams in the country."

ESPN: Oregon has an 83.3% chance of victory at home

ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) have the Ducks as the third-best team in the country at a 25.3 rating. The Trojans are third in the Pac-12 but, at 14.2, are nearly as far from Oregon in FPI as they are from Cal in eighth. The site's analytics really like the Ducks to make it four in a row this Saturday.

College Football HQ: Oregon 56, USC 27

Max Torres says, "While giving the respect to Caleb Williams and the USC offense that they've earned, one-dimensional teams aren't enough to get the job done. Also, USC hasn't faced a defense like Oregon's, which should have a clear claim to the No. 1 spot in the Pac-12."

Athlon Sports: Oregon 44, USC 27

Staff writes, "The Ducks were favored on the moneyline 10 total times last season. They went 9-1 in those games."

Covers: Over 73.5 total points

JD Yonke writes, "USC’s offense hits the 'competent' qualifier as it scored more than 40 points in eight of 10 games. On the flip side, Oregon holds an advantage everywhere when it has the ball and will be playing at Autzen Stadium where it’s averaged 55.8 PPG this season. This total is high — but it’s not high enough."

How to Watch USC at Oregon: TV channel and streaming

When: Saturday, Nov. 4, 10:30 p.m. ET

Where: Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Oregon

Cable TV: FOX

Streaming: FOX Sports app; FuboTV

How to watch: Catch the latest football action on Fubo

NCAAF odds Week 10: USC Trojans at Oregon Ducks

The Ducks are heavy favorites to make it three wins in a row against USC and four in a row on Saturday, according to the BetMGM college football odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering betting promos in 2023.

Spread: Oregon (-14.5)

Moneyline: Oregon (-700); USC (+500)

Over/under: 75 points

USC at Oregon injury report

Trojans RB Marshawn Lloyd (undisclosed) is probable

Trojans WR Makai Lemon (undisclosed) is questionable

Trojans WR Michael Jackson III (undisclosed) is questionable

Trojans CB Jacobe Covington (undisclosed) is questionable

Ducks RB Mar'Keise "Bucky" Irving (undisclosed) is questionable

Oregon Ducks football 2023 schedule and results:

Week 1: Sat. 09/02: Oregon 81-7 Portland State Final

Week 2: Sat. 09/09: Oregon 38-30 Texas Tech Final

Week 3: Sat. 09/16: Oregon 55-10 Hawai'i Final

Week 4: Sat. 09/23: Oregon 42-6 Colorado Final

Week 5: Sat. 09/30: Oregon 42-6 Stanford Final

Week 6: Sat. 10/07: Bye

Week 7: Sat. 10/14: Oregon 33-36 Washington Final

Week 8: Sat. 10/21: Oregon 38-24 Washington State Final

Week 9: Sat. 10/28: Oregon 35-6 Utah Final

Week 10: Sat. 11/04: Oregon 63-19 Cal Final

Week 11: Sat. 11/11: Oregon vs. USC, 10:30 p.m., ET, FOX

Week 12: Sat. 11/18: Oregon at Arizona State, TBD

Week 13: Sat. 11/25: Oregon vs. Oregon State, 8:30 p.m. ET, FOX

USC Trojans football schedule and results

Week 0: Sat. 08/26: USC 56-28 San Jose State Final

Week 1: Sat. 09/02: USC 66-14 Nevada Final

Week 2: Sat. 09/09: USC 56-10 Stanford Final

Week 3: Sat. 09/16: Bye

Week 4: Sat. 09/23: USC 42-28 Arizona State Final

Week 5: Sat. 09/30: USC 48-41 Colorado Final

Week 6: Sat. 10/07: USC 43-41 Arizona Final 3OT

Week 7: Sat. 10/14: USC 20-48 Notre Dame Final

Week 8: Sat. 10/21: USC 32-34 Utah Final

Week 9: Sat. 10/28: USC 50-49 Cal Final

Week 10: Sat. 11/04: USC 42-52 Washington Final

Week 11: Sat. 11/11: USC at Oregon, 10:30 p.m., ET, FOX

Week 12: Sat. 11/18: USC vs. UCLA, TBD

Week 13: Sat. 11/25: Bye

