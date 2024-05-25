USC is one win away from the last Pac-12 baseball title and a trip to the Regionals

The game between the #4 USC Trojans and the #1 Arizona Wildcats in Scottsdale, Arizona tonight, will determine the 2024 Pac-12 Baseball Tournament champion. While Arizona is guaranteed an at-large bid even if they lose, the Trojans must win to secure the conference’s automatic bid. Despite a strong second half of the season, USC’s slow start has left them without an at-large bid as an option.

Arizona advanced to the championship game after defeating Stanford in the semifinals. Caden Aoki, a right-handed pitcher for USC, is expected to face off against Cam Wally, Arizona’s right-handed pitcher. Aoki has a 2-3 record with a 4.24 ERA, while Wally is 8-1 with a 2.76 ERA.

In the tournament opener against Utah, the Trojans’ Aoki took the mound as the starting pitcher and effortlessly sailed through the first two innings without allowing any runs. However, he exited the game after surrendering two runs in both the 3rd and 4th innings on five hits. Despite the slow start, the Trojans rallied to overcome the 4-1 deficit and beat the Utes 6-5.

Freshman outfielder Brayden Dowd has become a clutch hitter for the Trojans this season and he has turned it up a notch in post season play.. In 42 games, he has a batting average of .319, has driven in 25 runs, and has scored 26 runs. He played a critical role in USC’s victory against Utah, delivering an RBI double in the eighth inning. In their win in semifinals against Cal, he contributed four of USC’s seven runs, including a three-run homer and in USC’s 7-4 win over Cal yesterday.

The game, to be aired live on ESPNU, will be called by Roxy Bernstein and Wes Clements at 7 pm.

