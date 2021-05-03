USC OL Alijah Vera-Tucker reacts to Jets drafting him | 2021 NFL Draft

Jets #14 pick Alijah Vera-Tucker explains how excited he is to compete his butt off with Mekhi Becton and the rest of New York's offensive line. The USC offensive lineman also touches on how it feels to be blocking for rookie QB Zach Wilson.

