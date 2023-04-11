USC’s Okako Adika picked No. 30 by New York Liberty in WNBA draft
Some professional basketball players are superstars. Others are central role players. Still others are just along for the ride. USC’s Okako Adika hopes to become a central role player in the WNBA, but in 2023, she probably isn’t going to log a ton of minutes for her first professional team.
That’s okay. She landed on the best roster in the WNBA, gaining an immediate chance to become a champion.
It will be hard to bet against the New York Liberty this upcoming NBA season. Breanna Stewart and Courtney Vandersloot joined the franchise in free agency, creating a superteam with Sabrina Ionescu in the Big Apple.
Okako Adika, picked at No. 30 by the Liberty in the 2023 WNBA draft on Monday night, probably won’t be a central rotation piece on a roster which is this deep and loaded. However, she gets to learn how to play professional basketball from the best in the business. It’s an exciting opportunity for a USC standout who hit big shots this past season and played great defense for a Trojan team which reached the Women’s NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014.
Adika joins Kadi Sissoko as a USC WNBA draft pick in 2023. Sissoko went one spot ahead of Adika at No. 29 to the Phoenix Mercury.
Los Angeles ➡️ New York
Okako Adika is headed to the Big Apple! 🍎✌️ pic.twitter.com/ctrw496q6O
— USC Women's Basketball (@USCWBB) April 11, 2023
More 1932 Rose Bowl!
Former Tulane coach Bernie Bierman could be the greatest CFB coach no one knows about