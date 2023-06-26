USC-Ohio State regular-season football history: 1964

In the 1964 college football season, USC and Ohio State were far from the top tier of the sport. The 1964 campaign was a Southern and Southwestern season, with Arkansas winning the national title and Alabama playing Texas in a classic Orange Bowl game.

USC won the 1962 national championship but then went through a lull of several seasons before its late-1960s rise to supreme power under O.J. Simpson, which launched the heart of the John McKay dynasty and fed into the greatest 13-year run in program history, from 1967 through 1979. Ohio State similarly became a true college football superpower in the late 1960s, delivering annual top-tier results on a regular basis.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Both schools eventually took off, but in the 1960s, they were still stuck on the launching pad. In 1964, USC lost to Ohio State on the road, 17-0. The Trojans ended the year with a 7-3 record and Ohio State finished the season with a 7-2 mark. USC watched Oregon State — yes, the Beavers! — go to the Rose Bowl, the last time OSU made the January trek to Pasadena. The Buckeyes watched Michigan travel to Los Angeles for the Granddaddy. Michigan was a mediocre program for much of the 1960s, but in this one year, the Wolverines broke through.

The year 1964 was a year USC and Ohio State fans would like to forget, except for that one moment when the Trojans denied Notre Dame and its first-year coach Ara Parseghian a national championship.

More 12-Pack Podcast!

College 12-Pack podcast looks at 10 best college football games of 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire