USC offers Western Kentucky transfer safety Upton Stout

The transfer portal officially opened up on Monday and players are free to talk to schools.

Western Kentucky safety Upton Stout made the decision to enter the transfer portal on November 27. After the portal officially opened on December 4, the competition for his services has begun in earnest. Several schools have sent offers his way, and now that list of schools includes USC.

Stout is the No. 34 player in the transfer portal and the top-ranked safety, according to 247Sports.

Stout originally committed to North Texas. where he played two seasons before transferring to Western Kentucky. With the Hilltoppers, he played another two seasons.

This year Stout had 29 total tackles with 8 pass breakups and one interception he returned for a touchdown. He started in 11 games and played in all 14.

Pittsburgh, Louisville, Cincinnati, Michigan, West Virginia and Virginia Tech have all offered Stout as well. USC needs help in the secondary, part of the larger effor to fortify and restructure the defense under newly-hired coordinator D’Anton Lynn. The Trojans need a dramatically improved defense heading into the 2024 season and the arrival of USC’s first-ever Big Ten football season.

WKU DB Upton Stout has entered the Transfer Portal Career Stats

• 114 Tackles

• 2.5 Tackles for Loss

• 1 Sack

• 14 Pass Breakups

• 5 INTs

• 1 Forced Fumble

• 1 Fumble Recovery

• 3 Touchdowns

