USC offers Vanderbilt commit and 2024 safety Dontae Carter

Dontae Carter appears to be headed for the SEC, but USC has other ideas. Carter, a 6-foot-1, 175-pounder, is from Steele High School in Cibolo, Texas. Carter is rated the No. 286 overall prospect and the No. 50 safety, according to the 247Sports composite.

Carter is a three-star prospect and the No. 49 safety in the 247Sports rankings. He chose Vanderbilt over initial offers from Oregon State, UNLV, Purdue, Texas Tech, Nebraska, Kansas, Washington and Arizona.

Carter posted 63 tackles, seven interceptions, eight pass break-ups and three forced fumbles in his junior season, his first season playing safety. This season he has already recorded three interceptions and four pass breakups in five games.

Carter is a long and rangy defensive back who is a menace when asked to play man coverage. He loves to play up in an opposing receiver’s face and is very strong in press, rarely allowing a free release.

This fits what USC wants to do in Alex Grinch’s scheme. Look for Carter to be a possible flip for the Trojans in the upcoming months.

USC extended an offer yesterday to 2024's No. 3 safety prospect and Vanderbilt commit, Dontae Carter, who is originally from California 👀 The Trojans appear to be working to flip his commitment away the Commodores. WeAreSC: https://t.co/Tc2Mg5sPP3 pic.twitter.com/F8ECMMi7V7 — Marshall Levenson (@MarshallLevyOn3) October 4, 2023

