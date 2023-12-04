USC offers Utah commit Zacharyus Williams

USC doesn’t want to give up on recruiting wide receiver Zacharyus Williams, even though he has committed to Utah. In 11 games this season, Zacharyus Williams caught 51 passes for 943 yards and 13 touchdowns, per MaxPreps. In his junior year in 2022, he was just as productive with 41 receptions for 784 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Williams, who played prep football at Junipero Serra High in Gardena, California, is rated a three-star prospect with an 87 rating in 247 Sports’ composite rankings. He is the No. 104 wide receiver in the 2024 recruiting class.

Williams held a dozen scholarship offers, including UCLA, Washington State Colorado, Cal and Colorado State, according to 247Sports.

USC needs help in its wide receiver room. The Trojans did not get everything they wanted or needed out of their wide receivers in 2023, with transfer portal acquisition Dorian Singer (from the University of Arizona) turning into a complete bust and Mario Williams falling far short of his potential after an injury-plagued 2022 season with the Trojans. USC needs reinforcements.

