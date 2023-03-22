USC offers top Georgia linebacker Jadon Perlotte

Anytime USC can go into the state of Georgia to land a top-tier prospect, the Trojans need to make the pursuit and follow through. Here’s a forward-looking recruitment USC is trying to be part of.

Jadon Perlotte is the No. 34 overall prospect and No. 3 linebacker in the 2025 cycle. He is the No. 6 player in the state of Georgia according to the On3 Industry Ranking.

Perlotte committed to Georgia on December 8, picking the Georgia Bulldogs over offers from his other top schools: Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Oregon.

USC offered the Buford, Georgia, native on March 20 and is trying to take a visit this upcoming season. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound linebacker is a teammate of K.J. Bolden (safety/receiver/athlete), who is a five-star prospect on USC’s radar.

Some fast facts on Perlotte:

247Sports: 4-star; Nation’s No. 5 LB; No. 33 overall prospect

247Sports Composite: 5-star; Nation’s No. 4 LB; No. 32 overall prospect

On3: 4-star; Nation’s No. 3 LB; No. 35 overall prospect

On3 Consensus: N/A

Rivals: Nation’s No. 46 overall prospect

