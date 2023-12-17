USC offers top 2026 QB Ryder Lyons

Folsom (California) 2026 quarterback Ryder Lyons took to social media to announce he received a scholarship offer from the USC Trojans and Lincoln Riley.

Lyons currently has offers from Oregon, Utah, Washington, Cal, BYU, and Notre Dame early in his recruitment.

Ryder Lyons is the younger brother of Walker Lyons, a 2023 tight end who committed to USC but is currently serving a two-year mission in Europe.

The 6-foot-2.5, 205-pound Lyons is not rated in the 247Sports composite and the 247Sports rankings, but he looks like a prospect who could become a top-10 quarterback when the new rankings are eventually released.

In 13 games Lyons has thrown for 3,242 yards and 36 TDs against eight interceptions. He has also rushed for 707 yards and 19 scores.

Lyons is the third 2026 quarterback Riley has offered along with five-star Georgia QB Julian Lewis, who is currently committed to USC, and four-star Utah quarterback Helaman Casuga. USC casting a wide net at quarterback for the Class of 2026 suggests that Lincoln Riley is trying to maximize options in anticipation of a possible decommitment.

Elite QB prospect Ryder Lyons out of Folsom, CA, landed a scholarship today from LR and USC. Ryder is the brother of current USC TE Walker Lyons. Ryder accounted for 3242 pass yards, 707 rush yards, 36 pass TDs, 19 rush TDs, and 8 INTs, with a 67% completion rate. #FightOn ✌🏼 https://t.co/GR7EixEHR3 — Nico (@USC_Nico) December 3, 2023

