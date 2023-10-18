USC offers top-10 2026 receiver Aaron Gregory

USC clearly needs better receivers. It is looking well into the future for one of them. Aaron Gregory, a 6-foot-3, 170-pound Douglasville (Georgia) wide receiver, has officially been offered by Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans.

Gregory already holds nearly 30 offers from some of the top programs in the country, highlighted by Alabama, Auburn, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Penn State, Tennessee, USC and many others.

Gregory has 271 receiving yards on 32 catches and 3 touchdowns this season, along with 52 tackles and 2 interceptions on defense.

The rangy wideout could play cornerback, but he ultimately projects as a wide receiver at the collegiate level.

Gregory ranks as the No. 25 player in the 2026 class overall. He is the No. 2 athlete and third-best player in the state of Georgia.

USC’s receivers have been very disappointing the last two weeks against Arizona and Notre Dame. The Trojans need elite athletes who can separate from defensive backs and change the equation on the field. Enter Gregory.

https://www.hudl.com/profile/12936776/Aaron-Gregory

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire