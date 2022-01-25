USC offers Tennessee transfer Chris Akporoghene

USC and head coach Lincoln Riley have offered Tennessee transfer offensive lineman Chris Akporoghene.

Akporoghene’s offer from the Trojans comes one day after he entered the NCAA transfer portal.

“Blessed and humbled to receive an offer from USC,” Akporoghene said Tuesday.

Akporoghene appeared in six games for the Vols from 2019-20.

The 6-foot-3, 310-pound offensive lineman came to Tennessee from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, after transferring from The King’s Academy in Seymour, Tennessee.

