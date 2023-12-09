USC offers Pitt defensive end transfer Samuel Okunlola

The transfer portal is filling up with more potential impact players every day. One of the top edge rushers in the portal just picked up an offer from USC.

Pittsburgh defensive lineman Samuel Okunlola has been offered by the USC Trojans. D’Anton Lynn and Riley look to bolster their defense in 2024 and beyond.

Okunlola, who is 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds, will be a redshirt sophomore next season and have three years of eligibility remaining. This season, Okunlola played in 11 games for the Panthers and recorded 18 tackles, including six TFLs and five sacks. He played in 15 games for Pitt over the last two seasons.

Okunlola enrolled at Pittsburgh in January of 2022 and was a three-star prospect (247 Sports) coming out of Thayer Academy in Brockton, Massachusetts.

A USC defense which fell far short of expectations in 2023, and which could not perform anywhere close to its intended standard in the biggest games of its season (except for the Notre Dame game), needs a jolt on its roster. This is one potential source of improvement for the Trojans.

Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Southern California pic.twitter.com/themhLcZSb — Samuel Okunlola (@Samokunlola87) December 6, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire