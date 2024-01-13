USC offers OJ Mayo’s cousin, 2025 receiver Shaun Terry

Ironton (Ohio) 2025 wide receiver Shaun Terry has received a scholarship offer from USC, he announced on social media. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound receiver is electric in the kick return game.

Terry, a junior, currently holds offers from Auburn, Boston College, Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Eastern Michigan, Michigan, Penn State, and West Virginia, to name a few schools, per 247Sports

Terry holds a three-star rating from 247Sports, On3.com and Rivals. Each outlet ranks Terry as one of the top 20 players in Ohio and among the 100 best wide receivers nationally.

Fun fact: Terry’s cousin OJ Mayo played his college basketball at USC.

Mayo played his 2007-08 freshman season with USC and was a force, averaging 20.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.

The No. 2 overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite, Mayo — at the time — was the highest ranked player to sign with the Trojans in the modern recruiting era. He averaged 28.2 points, 7.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game as a senior.

